Purple Innovation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah — LEHI, Utah — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.3 million in its first quarter.
The company posted revenue of $109.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105 million.
Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $615 million.
