Stantec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta — EDMONTON, Alberta — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $48 million.
The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $908.6 million, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $855.2 million.
