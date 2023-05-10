Steris: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Steris Corp. (STE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $187.2 million. The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.30 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The medical products maker posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $107 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.96 billion.

Steris expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.55 to $8.75 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STE

