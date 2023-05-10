The Necessity Retail: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWYORK, N.Y. — NEWYORK, N.Y. — The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.
The company said it had a loss of $18.8 million, or 14 cents per share.
The Necessity Retail, based in Newyork, New York, posted revenue of $113.6 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RTL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RTL