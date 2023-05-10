Vertex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $132.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $135 million to $137 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $556 million.

