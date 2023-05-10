Village Farms: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DELTA , Canada — DELTA, Canada — Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its first quarter.
The greenhouse operator posted revenue of $64.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VFF