Wendy's: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio — DUBLIN, Ohio — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $39.8 million.
The hamburger chain posted revenue of $528.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $525.8 million.
Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEN