Wolverine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKFORD, Mich. — ROCKFORD, Mich. — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19 million. The Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The footwear maker posted revenue of $599.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $580.9 million.

Wolverine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.65 billion.

