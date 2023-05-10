German government approves Chinese company COSCO taking minority stake in Hamburg container terminal

The government said it would stick to a compromise agreed to last year barring COSCO Shipping from acquiring more than than 24.99% of the Tollerort terminal of Hamburg port logistics company HHLA.

BERLIN — Germany gave final approval Wednesday for a Chinese company to take a significant minority stake in the operator of a container terminal at the Hamburg port, following concerns that a larger buy-in might pose a national security risk.

Two junior partners in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition — the Greens party and the Free Democrats — demanded the cap last year, warning that a larger stake could give China undue control over Germany’s critical infrastructure.

HHLA said the approval would allow it to become a preferred handling location for COSCO. About 30% of the goods handled in the Port of Hamburg already come from China or go to China, it said, adding that the transaction would be finalized soon.