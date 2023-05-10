Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Each day, more than 45,000 flights bearing nearly 3 million passengers take off and land safely across the US. Rather remarkably, the Federal Aviation Administration manages this sterling record with technology dating (in some cases) to the 1940s. Yet in recent months the calm skies have started to look troubled. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At least eight serious safety incidents have occurred at US airports so far this year, including a near-miss on Feb. 4 when a FedEx Corp. cargo jet flew within 100 feet of a Southwest Airlines Co. passenger flight outside Austin. A few days later, an Air Canada Rouge plane was cleared for takeoff at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport just as an American Airlines Group Inc. jet was given permission to land — on the same runway. The American crew “self-initiated” a go-around to avert catastrophe.

Under pressure from Congress, the FAA convened a hearing on the mishaps in March, then established an independent team to make recommendations. Such steps are missing the bigger picture: The government shouldn’t be operating the country’s air-traffic-control system.

Outdated technology has plagued the FAA for decades. Notoriously, US air-traffic controllers still use strips of paper to track planes in their vicinity. The agency chronically struggles to hire technical staff. Its main system for preventing collisions between planes and ground traffic is decades old, short of spare parts, and prone to prolonged failures. An outage last year almost led to tragedy when a truck ambled onto the runway at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport and narrowly missed an incoming plane.

Similar problems have bedeviled the FAA’s emergency-alert system, called Notam, first adopted in 1947. It’s meant to warn of potential hazards along a planned flight route. Yet its notices are composed in all-caps block text, employ arcane codes and abbreviations, and can be so riddled with irrelevant information that pilots overlook crucial alerts. On Jan. 11, the Notam system failed entirely, leading to thousands of flight delays. A planned modernization may not be completed until sometime in the 2030s.

A series of other upgrades, collectively called NextGen, has been in the works for 20 years. In 2019, the airlines’ trade group testified that the effort has been “plagued by significant cost overruns, delays and lack of benefits to users of the system.” An inspector general report found that the agency had overestimated the system’s potential benefits by more than $100 billion. A completion date is anyone’s guess.

One logical response to these failures would be to get the government out of the air-traffic-control business altogether. That may sound extreme, but dozens of other countries — including Canada and much of Europe — have turned such operations over to nonprofit corporations and similar entities, funded by user fees and overseen by transportation regulators, without jeopardizing safety. In general, the result has been a more dynamic and responsive system, with lower costs and better performance.

In the US, this approach would be especially beneficial. Because the new entity would be self-funded, it would be shielded from Congress’s budgetary chaos and could make sensible long-term investments. (Spending cuts proposed as part of the debt-ceiling drama would “wreak havoc” at the agency, according to its acting administrator.) It could issue debt, consolidate facilities and otherwise streamline the system. It would also be free from onerous federal hiring and procurement rules. The FAA, for its part, could relinquish its operational duties and act as solely as a regulator. The result should be faster flights, fewer delays, reduced costs, more innovation, increased efficiency, and — not least — safer skies.

Lawmakers introduced a plan to do precisely this in 2016, before it died unceremoniously. An updated version should be revived and enacted. The FAA — and the travelling public — would only benefit.

