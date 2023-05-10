After Dimon’s First Republic purchase, tougher banking regulations loom

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When regulators earlier this month needed someone to take the failed First Republic Bank off their hands, they chose Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, putting him in position to boost his company’s annual profits by half a billion dollars. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That may be the last thing they do that makes Dimon happy.

The Federal Reserve within weeks is expected to require banks to increase their capital reserves, an idea that Dimon, who heads the nation’s largest financial institution, already has publicly disparaged as “bad for America.” Regulators also are likely to toughen banks’ annual stress tests and to change the accounting rules for low-risk government securities, such as the kind that fueled the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

“This could be a bit of a calm before the storm,” said Ian Katz, managing director of Capital Alpha Partners. “Regulators are still going to put into effect tougher standards, including capital requirements. JPMorgan and other big banks are going to push back on that.”

Indeed, the new requirements could increase the amount of capital that banks are required to hold by 20 percent, representing the “most consequential change to US banking regulation” since passage of the Dodd-Frank legislation after the 2008 financial crisis, according to a new report by PwC, one of the big four accounting firms.

The rules rewrite comes amid continuing tumult following the recent failure of three midsize banks. Even as administration officials insist the banking system is sound, regional banks’ share prices continued to gyrate this week, raising questions about the ultimate implications for the economy.

Banks have become more cautious in making loans since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on March 10, and industry executives say a fresh wave of regulation will only exacerbate the credit tightening, making it harder for businesses to expand and hire new workers.

Even before SVB failed, the Fed had been eyeing new banking regulations. Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, late last year began what he called a “holistic” review of capital standards, the core of banking regulation.

Barr’s effort overlaps with a global push by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, which sets standards for banking supervisors around the world. The final stage, or “endgame,” of the years-long Basel process is intended to take better account of the various risks that banks face. Based on lessons learned from the recent bank failures, the Fed is preparing separate proposals to fortify the regional lenders that are at the center of the current crisis.

“The biggest focus will be the midsize regional banks. That’s where the thrust of the changes are going to be,” said Karen Petrou, managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics. “But the endgame will affect JPMorgan. It is likely to significantly increase capital requirements for some of the biggest banks.”

Together, the flurry of regulation promises to reshape the competitive landscape.

Over time, the new rules could encourage the continued migration of some types of lending, such as home mortgages, to non-bank institutions that face fewer regulatory constraints, according to Dimon and other bankers. Private funds and other so-called “shadow banks” already provide nearly 60 percent of all credit to U.S. businesses and consumers, almost twice their share in 1980, according to the Fed.

New requirements for midsize banks — including the reversal of Trump-era deregulation — may erode their profits, making them less attractive to investors. Regional banks could be forced to merge with rivals to form larger institutions or be swallowed by one of the JPMorgan-sized megabanks.

“There’s got to be a lot of banks who are probably rethinking their overall strategy … and where they need to be from a size perspective to effectively compete,” Ryan Nash, managing director for regional banks at Goldman Sachs, said on a recent media call.

At center stage for all of it will be Dimon, 67, the nation’s most prominent banker and one who straddles the worlds of Wall Street and Washington. In 2008, he steered his bank through the worst of the financial crisis mostly unscathed, stepping in to purchase two ailing institutions, Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual.

Of the men who ran the giant banks at that time, Dimon alone remains at the helm.

His emergence as First Republic’s buyer in the pre-dawn hours on May 1 surprised some analysts, who had expected regulators to favor another regional bank rather than one of the largest global institutions.

Dimon has long boasted of what he calls JPMorgan’s “fortress” balance sheet and calls higher capital requirements unnecessary. On an earnings call with analysts in April, he cautioned against a “revamp of the entire system” to address the regional bank collapses.

A JPMorgan spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Higher capital ratios are “bad for America” and would depress lending just as the United States teetered on the brink of recession, Dimon complained in September to the Senate Banking Committee.

Regulators responded to the 2008 crisis by requiring banks to bolster their business with more capital. The biggest banks are generally regarded as safer now, though questions remain about how easy it would be to wind down the operations of a megabank if it failed.

Industry representatives routinely dismiss the need for higher capital requirements, saying banks have proved their mettle by operating smoothly over the past decade and a half, including through the pandemic.

One week before SVB died, 10 Republican senators, led by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, wrote Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell saying calls for higher capital requirements were “unfounded” and would hurt the economy.

But Barr said in a December speech that current capital levels, while higher than during the financial crisis, remain at the lower end of figures recommended in most published research on the issue.

Barr’s support for higher capital requirements represents a shift for the Fed. Shortly before stepping down in December 2021, his predecessor, Randal Quarles, said that “the overall level of capital in the banking system is more than ample.”

Quarles, a private equity specialist who had been appointed to the Fed by President Donald Trump, warned that implementing the final Basel requirements “could result in a material increase in capital levels, perhaps up to 20 percent” for the largest banks.

“I think it’s going to be a big battle,” said Dave Schabes, an assistant instructional professor at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy. “All the banks are going to face increased scrutiny.”

Banks should have sufficient capital to absorb unexpected losses and continue operating even if times get tough. Regulators evaluate a bank’s assets and operations using a formula that requires more capital to offset risky assets such as unsecured loans.

The Fed generally requires the largest institutions, whose collapse could cause the most damage to the economy, to maintain the highest capital buffers. JPMorgan, for example, is required to hold a capital cushion equal to 12 percent of its risk-weighted assets, while Regions Financial, the nation’s 27th-largest commercial bank, must meet a 7 percent mark.

But that risk-weighted approach can have unintended consequences. It contributed to the regional banking crisis by encouraging banks to hold U.S. government securities that regulators regarded as zero-risk, Dimon said last month in his annual letter to shareholders.

During the pandemic, many regional banks took in more deposits than they could profitably lend out. So instead, they invested in Treasurys, which then suffered unexpected losses when the Fed began raising interest rates.

SVB at the end of last year had $15 billion in unrecognized losses on such securities, an amount equal to 89 percent of its highest-quality capital reserves, according to an April report by the Government Accountability Office.

Regulatory considerations shaped the terms of JPMorgan’s acquisition of First Republic. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which took control of the bank after California state regulators seized it, agreed to absorb 80 percent of losses on the First Republic loans that JPMorgan acquired in the deal.

Given First Republic’s reputation for careful underwriting, the portfolio is unlikely to incur significant losses. “The primary benefit of this loss share” is to reduce the loan portfolio’s risk-weighted assets score and thus reduce the amount of capital JPMorgan must hold to offset it, according to a May 7 report from Goldman Sachs.

JPMorgan expects the transaction to add $500 million to its annual net income. But Goldman analysts say the actual gain could be as much as $700 million per year.

