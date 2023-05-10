Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If a 29-year-old software development facility in China can come under US government scrutiny, the American manufacturing complex is more vulnerable to rising geopolitical tensions than previously thought. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officials at the Departments of Energy and Defense and the Justice Department’s Commercial Litigation Branch are investigating whether local employees at Rockwell Automation Inc.’s software operations in Dalian, China, could access code and exploit cyberattack vulnerabilities in critical military and industrial infrastructure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing documents and US officials. Rockwell hasn’t been notified of any US government investigation into its activities in China, but will fully cooperate if asked and reached out to officials to offer its assistance after being contacted by the Journal, the company said in a statement. As such, it’s unclear how advanced or substantive any investigation is or will become.

Still, Rockwell shares fell as much as 3.6% on the news. It’s not helpful that the mere existence of this facility appears to have caught investors and analysts who follow the company closely by surprise. The last public reference by Rockwell to its Dalian campus that I can find was in 2016. But the facility appears to have been receding in importance.

The Dalian software center opened in 1994 and grew from a two-man startup to more than 200 engineers as of 2014, making it Rockwell’s largest software research and development site outside of the US, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel at the time. A decade ago, the Dalian operations were tasked with supporting Rockwell’s connected enterprise strategy — a push to turn hunks of factory metal into smart devices that can throw off a wealth of data — and developing its visualization software, FactoryTalk View, the company said in a 2014 statement celebrating the facility’s 20th anniversary.

Today, the Dalian software center has about 300 employees (out of about 2,000 total in China), and its development work is “limited and largely focused on sustaining a small number of mature products that have been in the market for a long time and have undergone multiple years of development and testing,” Rockwell said. The company doesn’t use Chinese facilities to develop software embedded in its devices that control the operations of a machine or processes, and it conducts all vulnerability testing in the US. Development for products that are designed for remote access isn’t done in China, and none of the products worked on are cloud-based, Rockwell said.

One might question the wisdom of developing any software in China after years of growing concerns about corporate espionage and a US crackdown on exports of critical technology. It’s not the most obvious setup; India or Eastern Europe would be a more logical first destination for outsourcing this kind of work. But it’s not that unusual for globalized manufacturing companies to have software or research operations in China. For example, Siemens AG, which competes with Rockwell in selling factory automation equipment, had more than 4,800 R&D and engineering employees in Greater China as of fiscal 2021. The labs of Siemens Technology China represent the company’s largest research branch outside of Germany, and their work supports “corporate core technologies” including data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and connectivity, according to Siemens’s website.

“A lot of companies have either product arms, software-development arms, supply-chain components and other things coming out of China. It’s been part of the US national security community’s concerns for a long time, but they haven’t actually gone to the companies and told them not to and given them actual guidance,” Robert M. Lee, chief executive officer of industrial cybersecurity firm Dragos Inc., said in a phone interview. Dragos and Rockwell have a partnership to sell cybersecurity services. “No one likes it, but what we’re viewing in 2023 is different than what the companies were doing in in the 1990s” when the geopolitical climate was quite different and the cybersecurity of supply chains was given little attention, Lee said. If a company opened a software-development facility in China last year, Lee said he would have more questions.

Over the past two decades, China has established support for manufacturers in the form of government grants, tax credits and super-deductions that allow firms to expense spending and accelerate amortization. Businesses can tap into subsidies based on the percentage of engineers or technical personnel employed. High- and new-tech companies can get one-off deductions on new equipment. Meanwhile, guidelines for grants and deductions incentivize a domestic focus for R&D spending. In some cases, both Chinese and foreign enterprises are eligible.

If a foreign industrial company with Chinese operations “has no software in China, and no relationship with local institutions, there is probably something wrong with their local operations,” Barclays Plc analyst Julian Mitchell wrote in a report on Wednesday. “We do not think that this news is material at first glance, though we need to see if any investigations are launched, and if so, these would likely take some time. Worst case we think, [Rockwell] may end up having to shift some software development operations to the US from China / swap the location of where some of its software engineers are based.”It’s easier to relocate a software development campus than a factory. If the government deems Rockwell’s software operations in China problematic, “it’s something that can, could, and would be addressed,” Chief Financial Officer Nick Gangestad said Wednesday at an Oppenheimer conference. “We recognize that the global threat landscape is evolving and we work closely with the US government.”

Should the US government ask Rockwell to bring home certain software operations, though, that raises much bigger questions about what level of activities Western manufacturers will be allowed to conduct going forward in a country that currently accounts for a significant portion of many global industrial companies’ sales. It may be that certain jobs with a highly technical bent simply can’t be based in the country anymore, but the fixation on China facilities is arguably myopic. General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc. and others have been targets of corporate espionage initiated by employees that were based in the US. Where is the line? This may be the beginning of finding out, but the US-China industrial supply chain will be incredibly difficult to unravel.

