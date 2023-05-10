Severn Crossroads is a community of 51 townhouses near Fort Meade, BWI Units come standard with three floors, and buyers have the option of adding a fourth-floor loft Severn Crossroads is about five miles from Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Address: 911 Faith Rd., Severn, Md.

Builder: Beazer Homes

Type of home: Townhouse

Prices: starting at $497,000

Number of units: 51 (25 sold; 10 home sites available)

Bedrooms: 3 or 4

Bathrooms: 3 or 4

Square-footage: 2,202-3,027

HOA Fees: $120 per month

Property website: · https://www.beazer.com/maryland--dc-md/severn-crossroads Features Severn Crossroads is a Beazer Homes townhouse community in Severn, Md., near Fort Meade (and the National Security Agency headquarters there) and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport. The four townhouse models — Easton, Porter, Camden and Annapolis — come standard with three floors, and buyers have the option of adding a fourth-floor loft with a powder room and a roof deck. Decorated Easton and Annapolis units are available to tour.

“The Easton model is popular and the most affordable,” said Chance Hall, division president of Beazer Homes Maryland. “But despite it being the smallest home, it feels very large inside.”

All units have a first-floor recreation room behind the garage. A powder room or a bedroom with full bathroom are optional upgrades. Easton and Camden have oversize one-car garages. Annapolis and Porter have two-car garages.

The second floor has a great room, a dining area, an office area and a powder room. A linear electric fireplace and a rear deck are options.

The third floor has two bedrooms and a hall bathroom in the front and the primary bedroom suite, with a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom, at the rear. A tray ceiling is optional in the primary bedroom. A laundry room, with cabinets and hookups for a washer and dryer, is standard in three townhouse types. The Easton has a laundry closet. The decorated Annapolis model unit has side-by-side Whirlpool appliances, white cabinets and a mosaic tile floor in its laundry room.

Scratch- and stain-resistent vinyl flooring is standard in the first-floor entryway and the second-floor kitchen and dining area. Carpet is standard elsewhere. The decorated Easton unit has optional vinyl floors in the first-floor recreation room, throughout the second floor and in the primary bathroom. Staircases have upgraded oak treads with carpet runners. The decorated Annapolis unit has optional vinyl floors in the recreation room, throughout the second floor and on the third-floor landing. Oak stairs are an upgrade.

Moen fixtures and Whirlpool appliances are standard in all units. The townhouses are federal Energy Star-certified, with windows, HVAC equipment, ductwork and exterior materials selected for energy efficiency and durability, Hall said. Estimated monthly energy costs are $127 to $153.

Kitchen

Kitchens are either in the center or rear of the townhouses, and they all have a stainless-steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range and microwave.

The decorated Easton unit’s kitchen, in the rear overlooking an optional deck, has standard Shaker-style cabinets in gray, a standard white subway tile backsplash, upgraded KitchenAid appliances and upgraded quartz countertops. Granite countertops are standard.

The kitchen in the decorated Annapolis model unit is in the center of the second floor and has an island with seating space. The kitchen has standard Whirlpool appliances, white Shaker-style cabinets, a blue tile backsplash and upgraded quartz countertops.

Bathrooms

All units have a second-floor powder room and two full bathrooms on the third floor. A powder room or full bathroom can be added to the first floor. A powder room is also part of the fourth-floor loft option. Powder rooms have pedestal sinks with chrome faucets. The optional first-floor bathroom has a single-sink vanity and a shower-tub combo. The third-floor hall bathroom has a single-sink vanity and shower-tub combo. Buyers have a choice of cabinet finishes and granite countertops in all full bathrooms.

The primary suite bathroom has a two-sink vanity or two single-sink vanities, with layout options specific to each model type. The Easton has either a large shower and a vanity or a shower-tub combo and a smaller vanity. The Annapolis has a shower-only layout, allowing for a larger walk-in closet off the bedroom, or a layout with a soaker tub, a separate shower and a smaller walk-in closet. The Porter and Camden models have either a large walk-in shower and a double-sink vanity or a smaller shower and two single-sink vanities.

The primary suite bathroom in the decorated Easton model unit has the larger shower layout, white subway tile shower surround, gray cabinets, chrome fixtures and a quartz countertop matching the countertops in the kitchen and the hall bathroom.

The decorated Annapolis model unit has the tub and shower layout in the primary suite bathroom. Beige tile, with blue accent tile, surrounds the shower and tub. The floor has beige tile, the cabinets are white with black hardware and the countertop is light brown granite.

Recreation, shops and restaurants

A playground is planned for Severn Crossroads. Severn Danza Park, which has trails, sports fields, picnic areas and a motocross track, is a half-mile away. Patapsco Valley State Park is eight miles away.

Arundel Mills, which has shops, restaurants, groceries and the Maryland Live Casino, is four miles away.

Schools

Elementary: Severn Elementary School

Middle: Old Mill Middle North School

High: Old Mill High School

Transit

MARC commuter trains to Baltimore and Washington stop at the Odenton station and the BWI station, both about 4.5 miles from Severn Crossroads.

What sets it apart

Severn Crossroads, located between Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, has spacious, affordable and energy-efficient townhouses, Hall said. “Many buyers are drawn to Severn Crossroads because of its close proximity to Fort Meade, easy access to many highways, and BWI Airport is 15 minutes away.”