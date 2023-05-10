Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What the Bank of England does on Thursday doesn’t matter nearly as much as what the Monetary Policy Committee signals about its future intentions. A 25 basis-point increase taking its official interest rate to 4.5% looks inevitable, in what would be its 12th consecutive hike from near zero just 18 months ago. But do policymakers have the vision to head off the next potential crisis or are they transfixed by the rear-view mirror?

Ideally, the UK central bank would stand pat this week. But with a quarter-point uplift baked into market pricing, after stronger-than-forecast first-quarter data for growth, wages and inflation, it is unlikely to deviate from expectations. Nonetheless, maintaining an explicitly hawkish stance signaling further action would tempt fate, as financial conditions have become noticeably less stable. Things are starting to break in various parts of the global financial world amid the relentless pace of monetary stimulus withdrawal.

The BOE should call time on tightening to properly assess whether it’s ratcheted borrowing costs up sufficiently to have turned the inflationary tide. Meanwhile, the £80 billion ($100 billion) annual program of steadily reducing its quantitative-easing bond holdings can rumble on in the background. The good news is that the timing is perfect to follow the Federal Reserve’s lead on signaling no further rate rises are likely to be needed.

Thursday will be all about the nuance in the MPC’s forward guidance, whether it shifts to a watch-and-wait stance from a bias-to-tighten mentality. That may well depend on the findings it delivers in May’s quarterly economic review. The BOE is likely to revise its prior forecasts for a mild but extended recession to predicting patches of anemic growth this year and next.

Headline inflation was 10.1% in March compared with the bank’s forecast for 9.2%, so understandably it needs convincing that falling energy and commodity prices really will see inflation slow back to its 2% target. The sharp increases in energy costs from early 2022 are about to start washing out, which should subtract at least two percentage points from the headline rate in the April CPI report due on May 24. Similar annual base effects will occur in July and October. However, it may not be until later in the year that food price disinflation feeds through significantly. Core inflation, excluding the more volatile food and energy components, is still above 6%. But the BOE’s biggest concern is how tight the UK labor market remains, with unemployment near a record low at 3.8%, and annual private-sector wage growth close to 7%.

At some point, the BOE has to back its own forecasts. It expects inflation to decline to 3% early next year, and to drop below its 2% target within two years. So why risk overtightening by focusing on lagging economic data? Financial stability is an integral part of the BOE’s mandate, and after its own experience of having to rescue the government bond market in October and the recent bank failures in the US and Switzerland, it needs to tread carefully. Though the European banking system has weathered the storm well so far, there is a global tightening in credit conditions. The UK may be an island, but its economy is one of the most open in the world.

It’s worth noting that 10-year gilt yields have risen back above their US peers, partly down to increased supply but also because the Fed is seen as being ahead in calling time on its rate-hike cycle. This has wider contractionary effects on the broader UK economy, as corporate debt yields are set at a premium above government benchmark rates.

Of the nine MPC members, two are likely to repeat their call from the previous meeting for no change in rates. But the chances of the committee becoming increasingly divided are rising, which would make it even harder to get its monetary policy message across. The BOE has come under criticism from many sides — particularly the House of Lords economic affairs committee — for its failure to act swiftly enough to curb inflation. If another crisis erupted, it would find its credibility under considerable strain, as the signs of increasing stress are patently obvious.

To be fair, the economic outlook is about as unclear as it’s ever been. But that’s all the more reason not to be held hostage by backward-looking data. Instead, perhaps the BOE could seek to instill confidence in consumers and companies by adopting a neutral, though flexible, stance for the rest of the year.

