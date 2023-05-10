Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Reserve has mostly done a good job of taking responsibility for its role in the US regional bank crisis. But there’s still one area where it falls short: recognizing its failure to flag the risks that rising interest rates would pose for the financial system. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Fed’s review of the Silicon Valley Bank failure is unusually frank. It pointedly concludes that bank supervisors didn’t “fully appreciate the extent of the vulnerabilities,” that they didn’t “take sufficient steps to ensure” that the problems were fixed quickly enough, and that top officials “impeded effective supervision by reducing standards, increasing complexity and promoting a less assertive supervisory approach.”

Yet the Fed’s evaluation should be broader. Specifically, it should explain why the central bank’s financial stability monitoring didn’t identify the danger created by its monetary policy choices, which resulted in the sharpest and largest increase in interest rates since the early 1980s.

In its November 2022 Financial Stability Report, the Fed expressed concern about the funding risks of money market mutual funds, stablecoins and bond mutual funds. But it saw risks at banks as “low, given their large holdings of liquid assets and limited reliance on wholesale funding.” The latest report, released this week, addresses the issue of regional banks funding long-term, interest-sensitive investments with flighty uninsured deposits — perhaps too late to make a difference.

More importantly, the Fed has yet to adequately recognize two important ways monetary policy contributed to the crisis.

First, by committing to keep short-term interest rates near zero until the economy reached full employment and inflation exceeded 2%, the Fed ensured that it would be very late in tightening monetary policy. When inflation overshot, it had to raise rates faster and higher than it would if it had been more preemptive. As a result, it delivered a significantly larger shock to banks’ funding costs and to the value of the banks’ longer-term investments.

Second, the Fed’s quantitative easing program, by exchanging cash for securities, flooded the banking system with reserves and deposits. In the low-rate environment of 2020 and 2021, this naturally tempted some banks to boost earnings by buying higher-yielding, long-term, fixed-income assets. Over the two years, their holdings of investment securities increased by $1.8 trillion to $5.8 trillion, while deposits rose by nearly $5 trillion to $18 trillion. Banks also lengthened the maturities of their holdings: The share of investment securities exceeding 3 years increased from 71% to a peak of 78%.

Fed officials highlighted these issues in a February 2023 presentation to the Board of Governors. In his news conference last week, Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the report’s significance. “It wasn’t presented as an urgent or alarming situation,” he said. “It was presented as an informational non-decisional kind of a thing.” Yet the issues that were highlighted proved extremely consequential for a number of banks, as higher interest rates both squeezed their net interest margins and drove down the market value of their long-term securities holdings.

I see three lessons for the Fed. First, the Federal Open Market Committee should consider financial stability risks in its monetary policy decisions. If it had begun tightening sooner, the interest-rate shock would have been smaller, with less severe consequences.

Second, the Chair and the FOMC must bear ultimate responsibility for financial stability, rather than delegating to the vice- chair for supervision. Their job of fighting inflation has become much harder now, because it’s difficult to know how much the banking crisis will constrain credit and how that will reduce economic activity.

Third, Fed officials overseeing the economy, financial stability, regulation and supervision should work together. Only by eliminating organizational silos can the Fed fully understand how decisions in one area affect others. Optimizing outcomes within each silo is inferior to optimizing across the entire portfolio.

The Fed’s report on SVB is a laudable step. But while necessary, it may not prove sufficient to avert future financial instability and economic turbulence.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Bill Dudley, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics, is a senior research scholar at Princeton University’s Center for Economic Policy Studies. He served as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 2009 to 2018, and as vice chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee. He was previously chief US economist at Goldman Sachs. He has been a nonexecutive director at Swiss bank UBS since 2019.

