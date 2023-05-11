Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Credit card rewards are presented as a perk for healthy financial behavior. Good on you for paying off your balance, now here’s a few percent back or a deposit of points. You can even transcend to the level of a travel hacker by learning how to manipulate the system to pay for first class flights or stays at luxury hotels. However, we all know financial institutions are not going to offer a product long-term that is a loss generator, especially given the proliferation of credit cards.

Rewards programs only exist because they ultimately earn credit card issuers and networks a hefty profit. That means two questions should lurk in the back of our minds: Who subsidizes credit card rewards programs? And, are we at peace with the answer?Credit card rewards come with three main structures: points, miles, or cash back, and can be earned as a sign-on bonus, flat-rate, or through rotating categories. Rewards can be used to book travel, pay off your card balance, or can simply be transferred into your bank account. I’ve saved thousands of dollars in travel expenses by booking flights and hotels with points. I’ve used them to purchase a cell phone. I even save up the cash back on one credit card all year to subsidize my Christmas gift-giving budget. (I’ve already accumulated $119.26 for 2023.) The other massive advantage to using a credit card is building credit history. On my father’s advice, I got my first card at the tender age of 18. (This pre-dated the CARD Act of 2009, which meant it was easier for a college student to get approved.) My father explained the basics of both building credit and responsible use. Without his tutelage, it’s likely I would’ve been like most college kids who started swiping and then, come time to pay the bill, saw “Minimum Due” in big bold type and paid that paltry sum, thus loading up on expensive debt. Instead, I used my credit card once or twice a month for a small purchase and paid it off on-time and in full. With no other lines of credit to my name, this piece of plastic built a strong enough credit history that I could move to New York City and get approved for an apartment without jumping through a bunch of hoops. To this day, with no need for a mortgage or auto loan, credit cards have been the sole way I’ve maintained strong credit.Of course, my experience is more the exception than the rule. Cards are often misunderstood or misused, leading them to become nefarious pieces of pocket plastic with interest rates that are predatory but somehow legal. The tantalizing offer of rewards can make it easy to justify overspending, which, let’s be honest, is the psychological trap into which credit card issuers hope we all fall.

You don’t have to be debt free to earn rewards, but the value only exists if you are able to pay off your card on time and in full. Owing interest on a purchase will immediately dilute and almost certainly void the value of rewards earned since the highest cash back rewards are often around 5% and the average credit card interest rate is in the low twenties.

Interest, of course, is the main way credit cards are profitable for financial institutions, helping to subsidize their rewards programs. They also earn revenue from fees and interchange (the amount a merchant pays the card issuer for its services), but it’s interest that accounts for approximately 80% of a card company’s profitability, according to a 2022 report by the Federal Reserve.

The only protection consumers have against sky-high interest charges is usury laws, which vary by state. And there’s a twist: banks are allowed to charge interest based on their home state and not the consumer’s. Or a state may exempt a bank or credit union from a certain usury law. This means banks can headquarter in states with the friendliest policies. In February, the average rate on credit card accounts paying interest was 20.92%, a nearly 20-year high, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Efforts to cap rates have gone nowhere so far.

It’s easy to dismiss those who shoulder the burden of credit card rewards by thinking of them as folks who simply spend more than they earn. After all, they’re making the active choice to live off debt and can easily see the terms and conditions attached. But is it always that simple?

Credit card debt isn’t solely about lavish spending, it’s also used to cover emergencies. Not everyone has the ability to save an emergency fund or the emergency simply exceeds their savings. We’ve also built a system in which many people are never properly educated about how to build their financial life safely and effectively. Plus, credit card companies allow you to spend significantly more than you earn.We all have our own boundaries around what we’ll accept, or at least turn a blind eye toward when it comes to participating in our financial system. There are banks with which I will not do business due to recent infractions around discriminatory practices or fees that gouge the most vulnerable, such as overdraft charges of $35 that can be charged several times a day. Of course, banks and credit card companies are for-profit institutions. This is not an argument against making a profit. But gouging is entirely unnecessary.

A similar strategy can be applied to selecting credit cards. Take note of how a credit card issuer and network treats its customers. There are two simple ways to do this. First, look at the penalty annual percentage rate or APR and late payment fee. How large a fine does a credit card issuer levy against customers who are late? Currently, the prevailing penalty APR is 29.99%, which, while common, is brutal. The second option is to do a quick search of a credit card issuer or network and the word lawsuit. You’ll quickly see accusations, settlements, and the cause.

Pulling at the ethics thread gets tangled quickly because of how many players are involved here. There’s the credit card network, the card issuer — which can be one in the same — and potentially a partnership merchant. For example, outdoor enthusiasts may want the REI Co-op Mastercard. REI, an outdoor recreational equipment store, is the merchant, Mastercard is the credit card network and Capital One is the credit card issuer. In other cases, the network issuer may also be the network, like with a non-partnership branded American Express or Discover card.

Realistically, there’s little to no recourse if you have a total ethical dilemma with the existence of rewards programs because of how they’re funded. Well, you could opt-out of using a credit card that offers rewards, which basically means not using one at all. The other option is to donate your rewards, so you don’t personally profit. The credit card company may provide a list of charities they can directly donate your rewards to; or you could request the cash value of your rewards and then donate that yourself. Or you could do what my father did for me and what I do for others. You can pass on the knowledge of how to use a credit card, and rewards, wisely.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Erin Lowry is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering personal finance. She is the author of the three-part “Broke Millennial” series.

