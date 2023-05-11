Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the UK, testing is due to begin this summer on a most remarkable project: a superhighway in the sky for drones. Spanning some 165 miles, and extending more than six miles wide and potentially hundreds of feet tall, it could be a Jetsons-esque marvel, turning the UK into a world leader in drone adoption. Backers are confident they have the technology needed. What stands in their way are unanswered policy questions — and the willingness of the public to embrace the future.

Project Skyway, to use its official name, was green lit by the government last year and is backed by a consortium of UK tech startups led by Altitude Angel — a Reading-based drone air traffic control company — and telecoms giant BT Group Plc.

The first portion of the corridor is planned to connect Reading and Coventry. Eventually, the hope is that a network of routes will also connect Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge and Rugby. It could maybe one day extend to the coasts at Southampton and Bentwaters, near Ipswich.

The corridor is intended to eventually consist of multiple layers: Smaller drones carrying packages could move in lower airspace underneath larger drones carrying people. All of this will be monitored by ground-level sensors looking up and enabling an “automated air traffic control” system that should be interoperable between drone makers without need for extra hardware. If something — such as a helicopter — flies through the corridor, the drones should automatically react to avoid a collision.

Human-carrying drones are a long way off. But lighter payloads, such as packages, are a more immediate possibility. The first tests of the superhighway, due to start in July, will take place in a small part of the corridor and run until the autumn. Under scrutiny will be the system’s ability to avoid collisions.

BT, which has backed Altitude Angel with £5 million ($6.3 million), said bringing drones to Britain’s skies would be the “dawn of a new era.” Altitude Angel described it as the most dramatic innovation to transport infrastructure since the advent of rail.

Hyberbole? I don’t think so. You don’t need to drink any Kool-Aid to see the potential of utilizing our skies for a range of services and functions that are currently bogged down to roads or existing airways.

A wide-ranging PwC report claims drones can contribute £45 billion a year to the UK economy by 2030, around 1.6% of GDP. It estimates 270,000 jobs will be directly created by drones by the same period, with 650,000 more impacted by economic benefits from the technology. (This is a net number — the report’s authors said they took into account jobs that might be lost, such as delivery drivers, as a result of drone adoption.) The environmental impact, should drones replace some traditional ways of shifting goods or carrying out inspections, could see “around 1.7 million diesel cars off the road” each year.

The report also expects around 900,000 drones to be flying in UK skies annually by 2030. Here we meet the biggest hurdle to Project Skyway: It is not unreasonable for some to not want to see drones clogging up the skies above.

In order for the full benefits of the drone economy to be met, it is clear the superhighway will be just the beginning. A promotional video on Altitude Angel’s website shows aspirational drone superhighways sprawling across much of Europe. Like a car motorway, drones will need to leave the superhighway to get to their final destination — whether it’s a business or maybe an Amazon customer’s back garden.

It’s this potential future that has the public most concerned. A BT-commissioned study assessed attitudes toward the technology and concluded that while some uses — such as searching for missing people or carrying out risky safety inspections — drew broad support, enthusiasm quickly waned for things like home package delivery or air taxis. Dave Pankhurst, BT’s director of drones said he felt tighter regulation over our skies would gain the public’s trust.

Failing to address public concerns risks making the UK fall behind on a major emerging technology with clear benefits to our everyday lives. The superhighway can help with that aim, while also providing reassurance as companies push for looser restrictions around piloting drones Beyond Visual Line Of Sight (BVLOS) — the term used for controlling a drone without being able to physically see it. Other countries, such as France and Australia, are further ahead on BVLOS, PwC noted. Australian grocery chain Coles has already delivered more than 200,000 orders via drone.

Amazon has stopped testing at a site in Cambridge, UK, in favor of building out two trials in California and Texas, where special permission for BVLOS flying was granted under by the US Federal Aviation Authority. Accommodating the same need in the UK has been slower, though the Civil Aviation Authority has launched a major consultation effort to tackle the question of how a large number of drones might regularly share the skies without incident. “There is an expectation that this mode of aviation will expand rapidly in the coming years,” the CAA wrote in a policy document.

Amazon’s drone team has expressed strong support for the superhighway — they’re eager to see it hasten the UK’s progress in establishing the rules of the air, even if its limited geographical cover meant it wouldn’t initially be practical for package delivery.

“It’s very positive and shows intent by the government and by the regulator to try to solve the problem,” said Av Zammit, an Amazon spokesperson. “So whether or not we use [the superhighway] is really secondary.”

Rapidly increasing the number of drones in the UK’s skies is a prospect that makes many bristle. Will our sunny afternoons now be interrupted by constant buzzing overhead? But with advancements in safety and in noise reduction, I have no doubt drones will become an accepted part of modern life. The UK should want to be a world leader. With the superhighway, it can be.

