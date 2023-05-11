8x8: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMPBELL, Calif. — CAMPBELL, Calif. — 8x8 Inc. (EGHT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $184.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $73.1 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $743.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, 8x8 said it expects revenue in the range of $186 million to $188 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $755 million to $763 million.
