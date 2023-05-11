Airgain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its first quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $16.4 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Airgain said it expects revenue in the range of $15.7 million to $17.3 million.

Airgain shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.63, a decrease of 43% in the last 12 months.

