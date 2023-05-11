Airgain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its first quarter.
The antenna products developer posted revenue of $16.4 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.
For the current quarter ending in June, Airgain said it expects revenue in the range of $15.7 million to $17.3 million.
Airgain shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.63, a decrease of 43% in the last 12 months.
