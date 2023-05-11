Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $588,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share.