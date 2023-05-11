Arlo Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CARLSBAD, Calif. — CARLSBAD, Calif. — Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its first quarter. The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The maker of smart connected devices posted revenue of $111 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Arlo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 7 cents.

Arlo Technologies shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.05, a rise of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

