Blue Bird: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Macon, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 27 cents per share.

MACON, Ga. — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $7.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $299.8 million in the period.

Blue Bird shares have increased 80% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.27, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.