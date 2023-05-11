Charles River: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. — WILMINGTON, Mass. — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $103.1 million.
The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $988.1 million.
Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.90 per share.
