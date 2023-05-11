CyberArk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $35 million in its first quarter.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.
The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $161.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, CyberArk expects its results to range from a loss of 19 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $175 million for the fiscal second quarter.
CyberArk expects full-year earnings in the range of 16 cents to 38 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $724 million to $736 million.
