Gen Digital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported earnings of $915 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share. The security software maker posted revenue of $947 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.35 billion, or $2.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Gen Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 47 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $940 million to $950 million for the fiscal first quarter.

