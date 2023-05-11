Haemonetics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $29.4 million.
The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $304.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $115.4 million, or $2.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.
Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.75 per share.
