Haemonetics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $29.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $304.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115.4 million, or $2.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.75 per share.

