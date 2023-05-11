National Vision: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. — DULUTH, Ga. — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.3 million.
The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $562.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $551.4 million.
National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of 42 cents to 60 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion.
