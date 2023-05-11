Nice: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RA`ANANA, Israel — RA`ANANA, Israel — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $76.9 million. The Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.03 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $571.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $565 million.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.32 to $8.52 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion.

