Nova Ltd.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported net income of $34.6 million in its first quarter.
For the current quarter ending in June, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from 92 cents to $1.06.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $117 million to $125 million for the fiscal second quarter.
