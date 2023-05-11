PerkinElmer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $569.5 million.
The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $674.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.3 million.
PerkinElmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $2.94 billion.
