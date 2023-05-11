Petrobras: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil — Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras (PBR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $7.34 billion. The Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $26.77 billion in the period.

