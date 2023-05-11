PGT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH VENICE, Fla. — NORTH VENICE, Fla. — PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $33.6 million.
The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $376.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, PGT said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $400 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGTI