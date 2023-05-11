Tapestry: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $186.7 million.
The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.
Tapestry expects full-year earnings to be $3.85 to $3.90 per share.
