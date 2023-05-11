US Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. — ROSEMONT, Ill. — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $82 million.
The company posted revenue of $8.54 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.52 billion.
US Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USFD