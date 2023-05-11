Yeti: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $10.6 million.
The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $302.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $291.7 million.
Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.12 to $2.23 per share.
