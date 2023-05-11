Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

US President Joe Biden promised a more compassionate immigration policy than that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who moved in myriad ways to restrict the flow of newcomers to the country. An unprecedented surge of migrants crossing the US southern border, however, has reignited the long-running debate in the US over immigration and tested Biden’s relatively welcoming approach. The demise of a mechanism that’s been used to quickly expel about half the arrivals risks complicating his administration’s ability to manage the inflow.

1. How many people are illegally entering the US?

US Border Patrol reported 2.2 million encounters of migrants entering the country without authorization in the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, the vast majority crossing from Mexico. The number, which includes some people trying more than once, compares with almost 1.7 million the year before, the previous record. It’s impossible to know what share of border crossers manage to evade authorities; the Department of Homeland Security in 2017 estimated that 15% to 45% do.

2. How have authorities quickly expelled half the arrivals?

They’ve used Title 42, a public health order dusted off under Trump to curb migration at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In about 1 million of the 2022 apprehensions, authorities used the rule to quickly send individuals back to their homeland or to the country from which they entered the US. The alternative is to process apprehended migrants under regular immigration law. That gives migrants a chance to remain in the US at least temporarily in order to make long-shot bids at gaining asylum, available to people who can show they have a legitimate fear of persecution at home. The use of Title 42, which has been the subject of multiple challenges in court, expired on May 11 when the White House ended the public health emergency declared to deal with the pandemic.

3. Where are migrants coming from and why?

Historically, the majority of people who illegally crossed the border were Mexicans. By 2016, deteriorating conditions in Central America’s so-called Northern Triangle — consisting of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras — made people from this region the biggest group. More recently, authorities began intercepting large numbers of people from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba. Economic and political instability there has been worsened by the pandemic, and the Biden administration argues that this accounted for the surge in overall arrivals. Critics of the president say his accommodating approach to immigration served as an invitation to foreigners to illegally enter the US.

4. How did Biden change US immigration policies?

Since taking office in January 2021, Biden, a Democratic president, has unwound many of Trump’s immigration policies. He halted most though not all new construction on barriers Trump commissioned on the US southern frontier. Immigration arrests in the US interior were down in fiscal year 2021, which comprised most of Biden’s first year in office, compared to 2020 under Trump. Arrests almost doubled in fiscal year 2022 compared to the prior year — even as the administration said it continued to use a more targeted approach than Trump. Biden originally tried to rescind Title 42, only to be thwarted by a judge’s ruling. And on his first day in office, he proposed a bill creating an eight-year path to citizenship for most of the 11 million immigrants living illegally in the US. His party, however, hasn’t had sufficient control of Congress to pass legislation without support from Republicans, among whom views on immigration hardened under Trump.

5. How did Biden respond to the increased arrivals?

His administration Jan. 4 announced a policy expanding opportunities for people from four countries to come to the US directly from their homelands. The policy expanded a humanitarian program known as parole to allow as many as 30,000 additional migrants per month from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela as well as Haiti, also a source of increased arrivals. Mexico’s government agreed that more migrants would be refused entry to the US and returned to Mexico if they tried to cross the US southern border without authorization. The Biden administration says there are signs the parole program is working to discourage illegal crossings. Migrant encounters at the US-Mexico border in March 2023 were still high at more than 162,000, but that was down 23% from the same month the previous year.

6. What impact will ending the use of Title 42 have?

Thousands of migrants have amassed in northern Mexico near the US frontier, and the Department of Homeland Security is bracing for as many as 10,000 encounters per day in the immediate aftermath of Title 42’s end. That raises the prospect of exacerbating the backlogs in processing migrants that in the past have led to overcrowding and other poor conditions in border holding facilities. States and cities, including large Democrat-run jurisdictions like New York and Chicago, have also warned that the influx is taxing shelter, food and transportation resources as migrants make their way into the US interior. Their leaders have pressured the Biden administration to provide more financial and logistical assistance.

7. What’s the administration’s plan?

The administration on May 10 finalized a rule that would allow the US to deny asylum to many migrants who arrive at the southern border without first scheduling an appointment online with US authorities or who did not first seek protections in another country, such as Mexico, on their way to the border. The regulation, which is expected to be challenged in federal court, would allow US agents to swiftly deport migrants who cross now that Title 42 has expired.

