Peloton recalls 2.2 million bikes, citing an unstable seat post

Peloton has recalled almost 2.2 million bikes after it discovered that the seat post is unstable, increasing the risk of customers falling and injuring themselves during use, according to a company filing with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The recall announced Thursday covers Peloton bike model PL01 — the original bike model costing around $1,400 — sold from January 2018 to May 2023, the company said. Peloton is offering customers a replacement of the bike’s seat post that can be installed at home.

“Our commitment to Member safety is unwavering,” the company said in a news release. “For Peloton, it was important to proactively engage the CPSC to address this issue. We worked cooperatively with them to identify today’s approved remedy.”

Peloton said it received 35 reports of the seat post breaking. In 13 of those instances, customers reported injuries such as a wrist fracture, lacerations and bruises due to falling, according to the safety commission report. Customers can find the name and model on a label near the flywheel and inside the front fork.

This is the fourth time the company has issued a recall on a product. In 2020, it reported that the clip in pedals on bikes sold from July 2013 to May 2016 increased the risk of axle breaks. Peloton also recalled both its Tread and Tread+ treadmills in 2021 after one child died and others were injured — after it had initially fought recall demands from the federal safety agency.

