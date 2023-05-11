Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sweden was already at the epicenter of Europe’s real estate woes before this week. Then it provided a colorful lesson in how not to raise cash from the equity market. An own goal from Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB — call it SBB — has made life more challenging for the whole sector. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight SBB has assets that analysts reckon are good quality, comprising public buildings such as schools and social housing. Government-backed rental income certainly makes these more attractive than second-grade commercial offices. The snag is the usual one: SBB has too much debt.

S&P Global Ratings this week downgraded the company’s creditworthiness to junk. Net borrowings are 78 billion kronor ($7.6 billion). Some 14 billion kronor matures in the next 12 months, S&P points out.

So SBB’s market capitalization has fallen to just 10 billion kronor from 100 billion kronor in 2021 as borrowing costs have risen. And there are other issues beside the indebtedness. The company’s governance is at best idiosyncratic, with founder Ilija Batljan exercising outsized influence through super-voting shares. SBB has also attracted a high-profile short seller in Viceroy Research.

A disastrous attempt to raise 26 billion kronor reinforces the impression of a business that does things its own way. In late April, SBB said it planned to sell new shares from one of its three classes of stock at a modest discount to the market price. Batljan, the chairman and two other shareholders committed to buy 16% of the offering. If that was meant to signal confidence, investors called their bluff.

Despite announcing a price for the rights offer, SBB didn’t detail any underwriting by an investment bank to guarantee the funds. That was manna for short sellers. The stock fell below the mooted offer price, killing the plan. On Monday, hours after the credit rating was cut, SBB said it would postpone dividend payments and pursue asset sales instead.

Clearly, it would have been better to come to the market with a full package comprising all these measures in one go — even if the share sale component had to be underwritten on costly terms. SBB cannot now easily rewind the clock. It has signaled it needs equity, but must hereon rely on slower measures. To compound matters, it emerged yesterday that the chief financial officer sold shares during this week’s turmoil.

The whole European property sector has been knocked in recent days. It’s important to remember that this is a relatively thinly traded set of stocks with small market capitalizations — most European commercial property is in private hands. And the contagion seems odd given SBB’s wounds are so manifestly self-inflicted. Domestic peer Castellum AB is raising 10 billion kronor in a share sale, and hasn’t gotten into the same difficulties.

It’s nevertheless rational to price in some collateral damage. The debacle raises questions about the readiness of banks to support equity issuance in this industry. Moreover, S&P’s downward reassessment should resonate widely.

The wider backdrop hasn’t helped either. German residential landlord Vonovia SE had to offer very favorable terms to Apollo Global Management Inc. when selling a €1 billion ($1.1 billion) stake in a portfolio of 21,000 homes to the US private equity firm. On Green Street Advisors’ analysis, the discount-to-book-value in that transaction was a painful 30%.

Where next for SBB? The loss of investment-grade status pushes up its borrowing costs. If SBB does now attempt an underwritten rights offer, the terms will be tougher — unless a strategic investor can be found. The flipside is that the pain of a junk credit rating is taken. Perhaps that could give SBB more freedom to get on with asset sales and not be too greedy on price.

The sticking point remains governance. For shareholders to put in money now, they at least deserve a mea culpa from the board for inflicting a 50% drop in the share price in less than two weeks, and that from an already pulverized level.

For the rest of the European property sector, the lessons are clear, but shouldn’t have ever needed stating. If you need to raise equity, pull all the levers you can to minimize the burden on shareholders. And those embarrassing terms and high fees for getting a rights offer underwritten may well be worth enduring.

