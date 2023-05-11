Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US government has declared an official end to the country’s Covid-19 crisis. For months, President Joe Biden has asserted that the pandemic is “over.” But until May 11, the momentous public health emergency declaration of January 2020 had remained in place, expanding access to health care for millions of people. Its unwinding came just days after the World Health Organization ended its own emergency declaration, and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky announced plans to step down, saying the nation had left behind “the dark days of the pandemic.” A policy that increased health coverage for low-income people had already been discontinued. Now, more changes are coming. They will impact how Americans access Covid vaccines, tests and treatments; how telehealth care is delivered; and how migrants seek asylum at the US border.

1. What is Covid’s toll in the US now?

Covid had killed more than 1.1 million people in the US as of early May. About 160 people were dying each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, compared with about 3,400 at the peak in January 2021.

2. What was the public health emergency declaration?

In January 2020, then-Health Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency. That allowed his department to ease or waive certain requirements and put in place flexibilities to address the Covid outbreak. There were other Covid emergency declarations, too.

• In February 2020, Azar issued a separate declaration that allowed the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorizations for Covid products. No plans have been announced for terminating this declaration, which has made vaccines, treatments and diagnostics — which otherwise might have taken years to bring to market — available more quickly. Should the declaration be revoked, so will the emergency clearances for those products. With that in mind, many companies, like Pfizer, Moderna and Gilead, have sought to get their products approved through formal, more permanent pathways.

• In March 2020, then-President Donald Trump issued a national emergency declaration that allowed the federal government to mobilize resources and provide support for activities beyond the confines of public health. For example, the declaration enabled the extension of deadlines for workers to sign up to keep health insurance after leaving a job. The Biden administration had intended to keep the national emergency in effect until May 11, but the president signed into law a Republican-backed measure that ended it on April 10.

3. Why did health coverage for the poor increase in the pandemic?

Typically, states regularly assess whether those enrolled in Medicaid, the government health program for the poor, remain eligible. In the pandemic, Congress substantially increased federal funding to state Medicaid programs, and in return, states suspended the enrollment review process for the duration of the public health emergency. Relaxing eligibility requirements this way increased Medicaid enrollment in every state. Overall, enrollment in Medicaid and the related Children’s Health Insurance Program grew by 28% since the start of the pandemic to more than 91 million people, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

4. How have Medicaid enrollment rules changed since then?

In its year-end spending bill, Congress decoupled this new flexibility from the public health emergency and tightened Medicaid enrollment provisions as of March 31. States are no longer required to keep people enrolled — and some have begun the long process of re-determining Medicaid eligibility for millions. (Arkansas, Arizona, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Idaho began terminations in April, while most other states will launch the process in May and June). Enrollees will be required to verify information ranging from income to household size.

5. How many people will be affected by the Medicaid change?

Between 8 and 24 million people could lose Medicaid coverage, according to estimates from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The Georgetown University Health Policy Institute estimates almost 7 million children and teens are at risk of losing coverage. Community health centers and other facilities that serve low-income people are bracing for drastically reduced funding and resources. Some people leaving Medicaid may qualify for other coverage, including through employers or Affordable Care Act markets.

6. How will payment for Covid vaccines and treatments change?

Throughout the pandemic, the US government purchased supplies of Covid vaccines and treatments, which, for the most part, have been offered to people without out-of-pocket costs. That’s about to change. In the absence of new funding for these products from Congress, the Biden administration will stop procuring them, leaving their purchase and distribution to the market. For now, there’s sufficient supply of government-purchased Covid vaccines and treatments such that access “will not be affected in the months to come,” the White House said on May 9.

7. What happens once government-purchased supplies run out?

When that happens, most Americans will get their Covid vaccines and treatments through private health insurance plans or federal health programs — such as Medicaid and Medicare, the program for the elderly — as they already do with annual flu immunizations. Covid vaccines will continue to be provided to older Americans via Medicare Part B without cost sharing, and Medicaid will cover all vaccines and treatments without cost sharing through Sept. 30, 2024. Thereafter, cost may vary by state. For those with private insurance, out-of-pocket expenses for treatments could vary depending on their plan.

8. What about those with no health coverage?

The Department of Health and Human Services will provide the uninsured access to vaccines and treatments through its “Bridge Access Program” through 2024. This program is being supported through limited existing funds allocated to the department to respond to Covid. Pfizer and Moderna have also said they will provide their Covid vaccines for free to uninsured people in the US via their patient assistance programs.

9. Who will pay for Covid tests?

The public health emergency allowed Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries to receive free, rapid over-the-counter Covid tests, and the Biden administration later required private insurance companies to cover the tests without out-of-pocket costs. With the end of the public health emergency, Medicare beneficiaries will no longer be able to get free tests, unless they are ordered by a health provider. (There may be costs associated with the doctor’s visit, though). Medicaid, meanwhile, will continue to cover at-home and PCR tests until September 2024, after which coverage will vary from state to state. For those with private insurance, costs will depend on their plans. The Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance encouraging employer health plan sponsors and health insurers to continue covering Covid tests after the emergency ends without requiring beneficiaries to pay out-of-pocket costs.

10. Will the US government’s free, mail-order Covid tests continue to be available?

No. Come June, free, rapid Covid tests will no longer be available to American households at COVIDtests.gov, according to the White House.

11. What’s happening with telehealth flexibilities?

Throughout the pandemic, Medicare beneficiaries were able to receive telehealth care from their homes, with new laws expanding the types of facilities that could provide such services as well as the list of services that would be covered. Congress has ensured in its year-end spending plan that most Medicare telehealth flexibilities will remain in place until December 2024. Meanwhile, most states made Medicaid telehealth flexibilities permanent. With private health insurance, coverage continues to vary by plan. Some rules about telehealth prescriptions may be changing.

12. What prescription practices are being reconsidered?

At the outset of the public health emergency, the Drug Enforcement Administration allowed telehealth providers to prescribe certain controlled substances virtually without conducting an in-person medical exam. On May 9, the agency and the health department said that providers can continue to prescribe controlled substances like Adderall or Xanax online through Nov. 11, 2023. In addition, practitioners who establish relationships with patients on or prior to that date can continue to prescribe controlled substances for an additional year. The move marked a reversal of an earlier position that restrictions on the drugs would be reinstated as the pandemic emergency came to an end.

13. Will the CDC continue to report Covid data?

Though thousands of Americans are still contracting Covid-19 each week, US laboratories will no longer be required to report Covid test results to the CDC after the May 11 end of the public health emergency. That means there will no longer be weekly infection, transmission and community-level numbers clocked in by the CDC’s Covid Data Tracker. Infection data had already become increasingly unreliable as Americans began opting for at-home, rapid Covid tests — which most patients don’t report — rather than laboratory assays, like PCR. Now, the CDC will turn its attention to tracking severe Covid illness via hospital admissions, deaths and emergency room visits, while continuing to analyze wastewater and tests of international travelers to determine how the virus is spreading and evolving.

14. How is immigration policy impacted?

The end of the emergency also means the end of Title 42, an obscure public health order dusted off under Trump at the start of the pandemic that made it easier for authorities to expel undocumented migrants. In about half of the apprehensions of migrants in fiscal 2022, in which the US border patrol encountered a record 2.2 million people entering the country without authorization, authorities used the rule to quickly send the individuals back to their homeland or to the country from which they entered the US. The alternative is to process apprehended migrants under regular immigration law. That gives them a chance to remain in the US at least temporarily in order to make long-shot bids at gaining asylum, available to people who can show they have a legitimate fear of persecution at home. Republican members of the House of Representatives are pushing to restrict asylum eligibility, resume construction of a wall along the US border with Mexico, and require employers to verify the legal status of workers, though legislation is expected to hit a dead end in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

--With assistance from Josh Wingrove, John Tozzi, Madison Muller, Ike Swetlitz, Amy Yee and Emma Court.

