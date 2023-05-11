Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who wields almost unbridled power, is seeking another term in presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday. Erdogan, who has led the country for 20 years, is under fire for his government’s handling of a cost-of-living crisis and catastrophic twin earthquakes. The last-minute withdrawal of a rival candidate injected fresh uncertainty into what polls were already predicting would be a tight race.

1. Why do Turkish elections matter?

Straddling Europe and Asia and controlling access to the Black Sea, Turkey is strategically located. After the US, it has the second-largest army in NATO. That alliance has been strained over the purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile-defense system by Erdogan’s government and by its continuing objections to Sweden’s joining NATO. Erdogan’s rivals vow to improve relations with Turkey’s traditional allies in the West and to dismantle the authoritarianism that has marked his rule.

2. What challenges does Erdogan face?

Erdogan remains Turkey’s most popular politician, but with the rapid erosion of purchasing power in the country, his Justice and Development Party has lost support. Turkey’s opposition parties have rarely coordinated strategy in the past, but this time Erdogan faces a serious challenge from a six-party opposition bloc. Moreover, the elections come in the wake of the devastating February earthquakes that left more than 50,000 people dead. Survivors and opposition parties have accused the government of not responding to the disaster adequately.

3. Why are prices so high?

The cost-of-living crisis is the worst in two decades. It’s especially affected the poor, who had been among Erdogan’s most stalwart backers. Turkey’s inflation rate slowed to 50.5% in March, having reached a 24-year peak of 85.5% in October. Pandemic disruptions and the war in Ukraine have fueled inflation in many nations, but Erdogan’s unconventional economic views have amplified the problem in Turkey. While many central banks have increased interest rates to combat inflation, Erdogan takes the unorthodox position that doing so has the opposite effect. Under pressure from him, Turkey’s central bank has cut rates. Chronic inflation is eroding citizens’ purchasing power even after the government significantly increased pensions, civil servants’ pay and the minimum wage.

4. Who is challenging Erdogan for the presidency?

The six-party alliance nominated Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of its biggest party, for the presidency. The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party signaled it will support him and didn’t field its own candidate. The field narrowed late in the campaign when Muharrem Ince withdrew a day after denying the authenticity of an alleged sex tape, leaving Erdogan facing off against Kilicdaroglu and nationalist Sinan Ogan. It wasn’t clear how this would affect the outcome as Ince’s supporters included people unhappy both with the president and the main opposition. Candidates need more than 50% of the vote to win in the first round; otherwise they face a runoff two weeks later.

5. What are the Islamist parties supporting Erdogan?

Erdogan, whose party was already partnered with the smaller Nationalist Movement Party, in late March widened his alliance to include two fringe Islamist parties. One of them, Huda-Par, wants to sever ties with Israel and prevent Sweden from joining NATO because an activist burned a Koran in Stockholm in January. Huda-Par was founded by people linked to a pro-Kurdish militant group called Hezbollah that isn’t related to the Lebanese group of the same name. Erdogan’s other new ally is Yeniden Refah, run by the son of the country’s first Islamist prime minister and Erdogan’s one-time mentor Necmettin Erbakan. It seeks an education system that prioritizes spirituality as much as scientific knowledge.

6. What are the prospects for parliament?

Polls suggest Erdogan’s alliance could struggle to sustain the parliamentary majority his party and the Nationalist Movement Party won in the last election in 2018. That could lead to a hung parliament, potentially making a pro-Kurdish group, the Green Left, a kingmaker. The People’s Democratic Party, which is currently the third largest party in parliament, faces a potential ban on charges of ties to separatist Kurdish militants and decided to field its parliamentary candidates on the Green Left’s ticket. The People’s Democratic Party has been the target of a state clampdown since 2015, when its electoral victories briefly cost Erdogan’s party its domination of parliament.

7. What are the election details?

More than 64 million people are eligible to vote, about 5 million of them for the first time. This group includes many disillusioned youth who blame Erdogan for economic hardships and widespread nepotism in the government. The polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on May 14. The first results will be aired after the country’s election watchdog lifts a broadcast ban, usually a few hours after polls close. Another 47,500 new voters will be added to the electorate in advance of May 28, the date set aside in case there’s a runoff for the presidency.

