Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Andrés Manuel López Obrador has never been shy about his ambitions. The Mexican president thinks of his legacy in terms of decades and centuries, having pompously labeled his government the country’s “fourth transformation,” after the revolutions that shaped modern Mexico between 1810 and 1917. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But with fewer than 17 months left in his six-year term, López Obrador’s legacy is facing a major obstacle: Mexico’s Supreme Court — specifically, Court President Norma Piña.

The country’s highest court is now weighing several constitutional controversies that have the potential to significantly trim the government’s grand plans for reform. This week it rejected part of a controversial electoral bill that sought to weaken the independent oversight of campaigns. Last month, it ruled against an equally contentious bill passed by the government-controlled congress to put the armed domestic security forces under military control.

Advertisement

The proposals are part of the profound constitutional changes the president, known as AMLO, sees as a crucial part of his mandate. Not only does he want to reduce the power of the autonomous body that organizes elections, which he has repeatedly accused of bias, but he also aims to expand the role of the state in the energy market. Yet AMLO lacks the votes in congress to amend the constitution and is unwilling to negotiate with the opposition, so he opted to fast-track the legislation, which was then challenged in courts.

In this week’s decision, the top tribunal found fault with that expedited process. This suggests other parts of the proposal — as well as a separate set of equally important reforms that were fast-tracked in April — could also be struck down.

The rulings augur a period of heightened institutional tension in Mexico, a country that typically ranks at the bottom of global governance rankings, from now until the end of AMLO’s term in September 2024.

Advertisement

Right now the court stands as the only counterbalance to AMLO, who enjoys high popularity and faces a weakened opposition that has failed to articulate a political alternative. The clashes have become more evident since her peers appointed Piña the court’s first female president earlier this year.

Piña has similar voting rights as the other 10 judges, but she has signaled she will be independent, something not necessarily taken for granted in the Mexican judiciary. In February, she famously refused to stand up when AMLO entered the room during a ceremony for the constitution’s anniversary. Her speech was also striking. “An independent judiciary is a pillar of our democracy,” she said, with the president watching. “We have the responsibility to preserve and strengthen it.”

The president has responded with his usual rhetoric, accusing the judges of ceding to the pressure of his political enemies and threatening to seek another constitutional reform to have judges selected by popular vote. His government has previously warned that annulling the electoral reform, approved after the start of the election cycle, would effectively put the court above congress. And members of AMLO’s party have floated the idea of starting impeachment processes against the top judges.

Advertisement

“It’s an act of arrogance and authoritarianism that they dare to cancel the law,” AMLO told reporters the day after the decision, suggesting that the court’s funding be cut. He is trying to use the case as another example of the “neoliberal” powers holding back Mexico’s progress — an argument that has served him well throughout his career.

But AMLO must be regretting leaving these proposals for the latter part of his tenure after losing the legislative majority to reform the constitution he and his allies enjoyed until 2021. With the president’s legislation in limbo and the focus increasingly turning to his successors, AMLO is fighting for his legacy the only way he can: rhetorically.

Elsewhere in Bloomberg Opinion:

• Mexico’s Democracy Is Crumbling Under AMLO: Shannon O’Neil

• There’s a Better Way for Mexico to Fight Corruption: The Editors

• The Future of Factories Is More Robots — and More Mexico: Brooke Sutherland

For more Bloomberg Opinion, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article