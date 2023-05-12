Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Bank of England had no practical alternative but to raise interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points to 4.5%. Indeed, that was the easy part of its policy deliberations. The more uncertain and complicated parts had to do with its forecasts and forward policy guidance, and those made it clear its policy efforts will need to be accompanied by supportive government measures.

Both push and pull factors rendered the rate increase virtually inevitable. The BOE was pushed by multiple signs of more persistent inflation, both actual and prospective, than the markets and the central bank had anticipated, including a March inflation reading of 10.1%, which exceeded both the consensus forecast and the BOE’s own projection; core inflation was stubbornly stuck above 6%. Meanwhile, surveys continue to point to high wage growth, including this week’s data from Reed Recruitment showing that new jobs commanded 10% increases on average.

The resulting push factor was accentuated by the pull from other central banks. The European Central Bank and, in particular, the Federal Reserve both raised rates by 25 basis points last week. This helped raise the markets’ implied probability of a BOE increase this week to more than 90%. Failure to validate such overwhelming market pricing would risk unsettling market volatility.

It also does not help that the UK’s inflation rate is double that of the US and well above that of the euro zone even though the BOE was first among the three main central banks to recognize its mischaracterization of inflation as transitory as well as the first to start increasing interest rates in December 2021. It is now maintaining the longest streak of consecutive increases.

Despite all this, not all members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for the 25-basis-point rate increase. Two members again dissented on the dovish side. Interestingly, there was also speculation going into the meeting that the dissent could be two-sided, with some favoring a 50-basis-point hike. This dispersion is in line with the fluidity of the economic and financial outlook as well as the diverse makeup of the BOE’s policymakers, which is structurally wired through the external appointments to the MPC (something that the Fed, whose top policymaking committee has been accused of groupthink, would be well advised to consider).

The revisions to the BOE’s forecasts were both encouraging and dispiriting. They were also made with a degree of humility given the fluidity of the global economy.

On the positive side, the MPC increased its growth projections by the most in its history, significantly reducing the threat of recession. Less positive were the upward revisions to inflation for both this year and next. This reflected the recognition of the growing importance of second-round effects in driving prices upward, such as higher wage increases. Luckily for the government, the 2023 revision of the inflation rate to around 5% still allows for its objective of cutting it in half, though it doesn’t leave much wiggle room.

Together, these revisions open the door wide for at least one more interest-rate increase as early as June. They also highlight the narrow and complicated path the BOE is on to reduce inflation, avoid a sharp growth slowdown and maintain financial stability. Raising rates too high risks a recession and financial stress for households and businesses. A mistake on the other side would allow inflation to become more embedded, setting up the UK for even greater economic and financial challenges.

The BOE has already done a lot and has signaled a willingness to do more to restore price stability in a durable manner. Yet it still finds itself facing high inflation and a narrow path to policy success. As the central bank continues on this path, it is becoming more apparent by the day that its policy actions are necessary but not sufficient. It will need more support from government efforts to enhance productivity, improve the functioning of the labor markets and strengthen post-Brexit trading relations.

