As the Biden administration watches two generals grapple for power in Sudan, it will be keeping a close eye on a third: Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, who heads the military-led government in neighboring Chad. The contest for Khartoum could easily unbalance the loose coalition of interests that make up his regime in N’Djamena.

But rather than use this as a pretext to protect Deby and absolve Chad’s authoritarian drift, the US should recognize the lessons of Sudan: Men in uniform cannot be relied upon to ensure stability, or to keep promises to pass the reins to civilians.

When Deby took the helm two years ago, following the death of his father, the American response was guided by the conventional wisdom in Washington security circles that Chad is a vital ally in the fight against jihadist terrorism in the Sahel, the belt of countries south of the Sahara. The Biden administration chose to take at face value the regime’s assurance that power would be transferred to a civilian government after an 18-month transition period. France, the former colonial power in Chad, echoed the US position.

This reassured to regime in N’Djamena, which was “thrilled to get Western legitimacy and weapons, the more so since the withdrawal of the French,” says Nicolas van de Walle, a Cornell University professor of government who focuses on Africa. France, which had led multilateral counterterrorism operations in the Sahel, has drawn down its presence, making the US even more dependent on Chad.

This is why Washington has made little effort to hold Deby and his ruling clique to the timeline of the democratic transition, offering only pro forma disapproval when they blew past the deadline and postponed elections by two more years. After a bloody crackdown last fall against civilians demanding a faster transition, the State Department issued a bromide calling for “all parties to refrain from violence and to prioritize dialogue.”

At that very moment, the US and its European partners were hard at work to help Deby solve some of Chad’s most pressing economic problems: A debt restructuring deal under the G20 Common Framework with Glencore Plc, N’Djamena’s main creditor, paved the way for a $570 million bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The unstinting support of the US and France has made the regime thin-skinned about any criticism for its backtracking on the transition. When Germany’s ambassador to Chad denounced the lack of progress, he was expelled for his pains. This should have raised alarm bells in the Biden administration, but it had found a second reason to excuse the delay in the introduction of democratic rule.

Over the past year, the US has begun to view Chad as a bulwark against a second threat to the Sahel: the destabilizing influence of the Wagner Group, the Russian mercenary organization. In February, the Biden administration warned Deby about an assassination plot by Wagner. The mercenaries are active in Chad’s neighbors to the north, east and south — Libya, Sudan and the Central African Republic — as well as in Mali, which is one country over to the west.

The chaos in Sudan could easily become the third excuse for American tolerance of the regime’s growing authoritarianism. There is no gainsaying the danger Chad faces from the war between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed “Hemedti” Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces. It has borne the brunt of violence within Sudan: Over the past 20 years, more than 400,000 Sudanese have sought refuge in Chad, most of them fleeing the war between Khartoum and rebels in the Darfur region, which lies just across the border. In recent weeks, fresh waves of refugees have arrived.

Deby will struggle to pick a side in the Sudanese fight. Hemedti is of Chadian origin, and his militia includes Chadian fighters. If the RSF wins, that would strengthen some factions in N’Djamena and upset the balance of power within the ruling clique: Bichara Issa Jadallah, who is related to Hemedti, is a powerful member of the transitional government. Should Burhan’s forces prove irresistible, the militias will likely retreat across the border. Among other things, this would encourage punitive raids by the Sudanese army, bringing the war into Chad. Deby would have to divert military recourses from the fight against terrorism.

For Washington, this scenario might seem an argument to redouble its efforts to support Deby. “The degree of instability in Sudan, the potential for spillover into Chad and the multiplicity of actors with a stake — it all leads to policy-making from a defensive posture,” says Michelle Gavin, a senior fellow for Africa policy studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

But the crisis in Khartoum should be Exhibit A in the case against Washington’s leniency toward the regime in N’Djamena. Sudan is now wracked by violence precisely because the West did nothing when Burhan and Hemedti undermined a power-sharing agreement with civilians and put off a promised transition to democratic rule.

To prevent Chad from going down that disastrous path, the Biden administration should make clear that it will no longer tolerate Deby’s dithering over the democratic transition and insist on an accelerated transfer of power to civilians.

