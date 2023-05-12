Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What if you took all the sports out of the Olympics? You’d be left with lots of musical numbers from opening and closing ceremonies. Basically, the equivalent of Eurovision, which — despite being all costumes and camp, dancing and pyrotechnics — is a much more frugal and profitable spectacle than the quadrennial athletic meet. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Budget deficits and debt haunt the cities that host the Olympic Games. (Most of the billions generated by global broadcast rights go to the International Olympic Committee.) Japan spent nearly $13 billion on the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo Summer Games (plus the accompanying Paralympics). Turin — the host of last year’s Eurovision Song Contest — laid out just around $13 million, a thousandth of the cost. The northern Italian city also made about $90 million in tourist revenue. This year’s host, Liverpool, expects a similar windfall. Those may be humble amounts in the larger scheme of global events, but it’s still better than being in the red.

Eurovision provides other benefits. It’s produced global megastars that are big businesses on their own (ABBA, whose Waterloo took the finals in 1974; Celine Dion, who sang Switzerland’s triumphant Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi in 1988; Julio Iglesias, who did not win but rode the popularity of the piece he sang in 1970 — Gwendolyne — to become a superstar first in Spain and then the world). The contest also provides a vehicle for artists from smaller countries in the region without significant music industries of their own. Even if they don’t win, the fact that they’ve been in Eurovision will give them careers for life in their domestic markets.

Advertisement

This year’s competition is probably contributing as much to the UK government’s vaunted “levelling up” policy as anything the ruling Tory party’s done to spread the wealth of the capital to the rest of the country. “I’ve run into people from London who said they’d never thought of coming up to Liverpool but for Eurovision,” says William Lee Adams, a former Time magazine reporter who runs wiwibloggs, the most prominent independent source of news, analysis and, well, enthusiasm about Eurovision (a sentiment he also documents in his memoir Wild Dances: My Queer and Curious Journey to Eurovision). This year, he had 65 volunteers passionately blogging about the florid and fierce crescendo of competition as it approached the finals on Saturday, May 13.

While the Olympics always seem to stumble over politics. Eurovision has found a way to embrace controversy without awkwardness. That’s because it is a form of multilateral, polyglot suffrage; the contestants need phone-in votes from the audiences in the participant countries. And that can reflect popular sentiment across all of Europe. Adams, who founded his blog in 2009, says that attention to Eurovision turned up significantly in 2014. There are geopolitical reasons for that.

In January 2014, President Vladimir Putin’s Russia began a PR war against Conchita Wurst, the self-described drag queen (AKA Thomas Neuwirth) who’d just been named the performer of Austria’s entry. Moscow got Belarus and Ukraine (then under a pro-Russian president) to sign a petition decrying Eurovision as “a hotbed of sodomy.” They demanded the program not be broadcast into Russia to protect the country’s children.

Advertisement

Events that followed boosted the music contest as a proxy political arena. A popular uprising in Kyiv in late February that year ousted the pro-Putin president (who now lives in Russia); in response, Moscow invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea on March 26. In May, in Copenhagen, Conchita Wurst took the stage to sing Rise Like a Phoenix, her golden gown aglitter, her lips shined with gloss, her tresses blowing elegantly with the aid of a wind machine, her beard beautifully barbered. She won. And the country whose votes moved her past the post? Ukraine.

Last year, Ukraine itself won the top prize with Stefania, a rap-powered folk anthem. During the finals, a member of Kalush Orchestra, the group that performed it, shouted, “I ask all of you right now. Help Ukraine and Mariupol,” from the stage. At that moment, the besieged Ukrainian city was just days away from falling to the Russians. The appeal roused the audience, but probably inspired even greater patriotism back in Kalush Orchestra’s homeland, helping to buffer the news of the city’s eventual capture. “Eurovision is part of Ukraine’s defense strategy,” says Adams. Russia never had a chance last year or this: It was banned following the invasion.

Ukraine’s entry this year, Heart of Steel by the duo Tvorchi, has been getting some attention; but, otherwise, the favorites aren’t as geopolitical. Adams has his eye on two entries: the studied witchiness — look at those fingernails — of Loreen who is singing Sweden’s power ballad Tattoo; and the frenetic Cha Cha Cha from Finland’s Kaarija. Loreen, who won in 2012, is singing in English; Kaarija is singing in Finnish.

Advertisement

I was rooting for Malta — the Busker, performing Dance (Our Own Party), a low-budget fun house of unpolished 1980s-style silliness — but that contestant was eliminated the first night of the semifinals. Shows how much I know about music.

Hopefully, one day soon, the war will end and Russia will be allowed back to Eurovision. But it will take more than lipstick on a Putin for it to win redemption.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• When We Were Kings: What Shakespeare Says About Being No. 1: Howard Chua-Eoan

•

AI Music Brings the Sound of Scammers to Spotify: Lionel Laurent

•

Cherry Blossoms Are Back, But Is Tokyo?: Gearoid Reidy

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Howard Chua-Eoan was the international editor of Bloomberg Opinion until April 2023. The former News Director of Time magazine, he now writes about the nexus of culture and business.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article