How major US stock indexes fared Friday 5/12/2023

Stocks slipped on Wall Street after a report showed that sentiment is souring among U.S. consumers.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 6.54 points, or 0.2%, to 4,124.08.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.89 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,300.62.
The Nasdaq composite fell 43.76 points, or 0.4% to 12,284.74.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.86 points, or 0.2%, to 1,740.85.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 12.17 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 373.76 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 49.33 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 19.03 points, or 1.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 284.58 points, or 7.4%.
The Dow is up 153.37 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,818.26 points, or 17.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 20.40, or 1.2%.