Rail workers see benefits cuts due to previous debt ceiling deal

Railroad workers across the United States had their sick and unemployment benefits cut on Wednesday, in reductions that had been paused for more than two years as part of pandemic aid tied to the coronavirus national emergency that Congress ended last month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Freight and passenger railroad workers will now receive a 5.7 percent reduction to their unemployment and sick benefits, which are administered by the federal government, through September 2031.

The cuts, part of a previous agreement to avert a national disaster on the debt ceiling back in 2011, are resurfacing as another debt ceiling crisis has embroiled Democrats and Republicans in a new fight.

The cuts to the country’s 150,000 railroad workers’ benefits are happening as Washington leaders have been trying to shore up shaky relations with railroad labor groups. Rail workers have been angry with President Biden, the self-proclaimed “most pro-labor president,” and Congress for imposing a labor contract that lacked paid sick leave beyond one paid personal day, to avert a catastrophic rail strike.

Then the derailment of a freight train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio in February further exacerbated concerns from labor. This week’s benefit reductions mark yet another blow from Washington to railroad workers, rail union officials say.

“How do we trust our public servants when they’re misguided on stuff like this?" said Matt Weaver, a rail carpenter foreman near Toledo, who has worked on the railroads for 28 years. “It’s taking so long for them make this right."

The benefit reductions date back to the 2011 and 2013 debt ceiling crises. At the time, Congress used a budget enforcement tool to cut spending to military and domestic programs, including railroad unemployment and sick benefits in return for an agreement to lift the debt ceiling. Other agencies have been able to claw back lost funding during the past decade, but railroaders have not recovered their benefits, according to the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board.

The cuts were temporarily paused during the coronavirus pandemic state of emergency. Rail workers are the only group of union workers that saw such a reprieve whose benefits were affected by the expiration of the pandemic-era stimulus spending. The cuts resumed Wednesday, 30 days after Biden signed a measure ending the covid emergency.

Democrats, and GOP Sen. Deb Fischer (Neb.), have crafted legislation to restore the rail benefits, which faces an unlikely path in a Congress controlled by Republicans whose top priority is cutting spending.

While railroads and unions have clashed repeatedly on labor issues over the past year, restoring the benefits to pandemic-era spending levels is the one issue they agree on.

“Railroads are working hand-in-hand with rail unions to ensure Congress understands the importance of this issue and how it stands apart from other programs subject to budget sequestration,” said Jessica Kahanek, a spokesperson for the Association of American Railroads, an industry trade group that represents freight railroads.

Starting Wednesday, sick insurance has dropped down to $801.55 from $850 per two-week period, according to the Railroad Retirement Board. The benefit can only be claimed for long-term health problems including conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth. Meanwhile, the maximum sick benefit for rail workers —not related to work injuries— has fallen to $740.23 per two-week pay period, down from $850. Rail workers use sick benefits in lieu of disability leave.

Unemployment insurance will also drop from $850.00 to $801.55 every two week period. Railroad workers get unemployment insurance through their federal retirement agency, rather than state agencies.

“We’re talking about our most vulnerable workers — someone who is sick or laid off," said Vince Verna, vice president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, one of the country’s largest rail unions. “When someone is out of work, that extra $50 matters."

Railroad benefits are paid for entirely by workers and railways, not tax dollars, despite being administered by the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board, an independent federal agency.

Many industry workers suffer chronic health conditions, such as heart disease and sleep apnea, that can lead to serious health events, research shows.

The Railroad Employee Equality and Fairness Act, introduced by both parties and chambers last month, would remove constraints on the unemployment insurance program for railroad workers and give them access to their full benefits. Eleven House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.

“This bipartisan, bicameral, and common-sense legislation permanently removes railroad workers’ benefits from the impact of budget sequestration,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), sponsor of the bill in the House. “These unjust benefit cuts are a real, urgent issue that is really harming families.”

The bill faces a tough path forward, as Congress deals with raising the debt ceiling and proposed spending cuts.

