Revlon Group Holdings emerged from bankruptcy last week with $2.7 billion less debt to worry about. But a balance-sheet makeover alone won’t help the company reclaim its place in a makeup industry it shaped nearly a century ago. Big rivals such as L’Oreal SA and Estée Lauder have deeper pockets; while newer brands including Rare Beauty and e.l.f. Cosmetics have captured the imagination of young consumers. What Revlon needs is a niche it can own that plays to its strong connection among Gen X and millennials, two cohorts with an abundance of spending power that grew up with the brand. In its heyday, Revlon epitomized beauty’s obsession with newness. It became a department store staple in the 1940s because it released two new matching lipstick and nail polish shades a year. In the 1950s, its Fire and Ice campaign forever changed how makeup was marketed to women, giving them license to dress up for themselves rather than for the men in their lives. Advertising makeup with a focus on women’s self-confidence and pleasure helped change the course of the industry.Revlon now has the opportunity to catch another wave of change. As America ages, youth-obsessed, anti-aging rhetoric in the fashion industry are reaching their shelf life among people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Allure magazine famously phased out the term “anti-aging” from its pages in 2017. Some skincare and beauty experts, and health practitioners are instead using the term “pro-aging” to define an approach to skin care and beauty that works with the body’s natural aging process. This doesn’t mean anxieties around aging have gone away. But people are grasping for a new language and a new vision of aging. Revlon could fill that void.

It helps that consumers in the US are more willing to spend on beauty these days. Consultancy McKinsey & Co. estimates that annual sales in the sector over the next few years will increase at nearly double the 4% pace seen pre-pandemic. The market for anti-aging products from creams and lotions to ampoules and serums reached $5.3 billion last year, growing 24% since 2017, according to market research provider Euromonitor International, which forecasts sales to grow 27% to $6.8 billion by 2027.

Beauty trends these days move as quickly as a teenager scrolling through TikTok. A household name does little for shoppers in the internet age when it’s easier than ever to find reviews and information on a product and its ingredients. That’s been a boost for smaller businesses, giving consumers more choices than before. Brands including UK-based PRAI Beauty and Boom! by Cindy Joseph have helped pave the way for skin and makeup products that cater to older consumers without pandering or selling the promise of youth. But at $24 for a tube of lip gloss or $50 for a small container of serum capsules, they fall into the luxury category, leaving a wide open lane for an affordable beauty line such as Revlon.Its biggest asset is its reputation as a makeup brand for a more mature consumer. With a cleaner balance sheet, it should focus on investing more in research and development that leverages the success of its iconic Super Lustrous Glass Shine lipstick or its Illuminance Skin Caring Foundation, and wipe out unprofitable products. Its most recent financials look promising too. Net sales for the first quarter of this year came in at $490 million, above the $483 million the company forecast in December. Operating income was $51 million, more than double its $19 million estimate.

But it faces significant challenges. For one, it has retained Chief Executive Officer Debra Perelman, the daughter of notorious Wall Street investor Ronald Perelman, who took the company private through a high-profile and hostile $2.7 billion takeover in 1985. Ronald proved less adept at the beauty business and more keen to enjoy the social cache of leading an international cosmetics company. Under his leadership, Revlon failed to keep up with new trends, its debts mounted and its stock price started dropping a few years after its 1996 listing. Against this history, Debra Perelman will need to assert her independence and carve out a distinct path for the company. With a board of directors light on beauty executives (its only one is former CEO of Sephora Martin Brok), that may be a challenging feat.

Legacy rivals L’Oreal and Coty Inc., which owns Maybelline, are years ahead of Revlon in using technology to fuel their businesses. L’Oreal acquired augmented reality company ModiFace in 2018. It has launched a handful of technologically driven cosmetic services such as skin diagnostic tool Lancôme Skin Screen, and a handheld makeup applicator designed to assist people with limited hand and arm mobility. Coty’s Sally Hansen brand has launched a virtual try-on nail polish technology.

Revlon’s competitors are also in a stronger position to snap up new and independent brands. L’Oreal, for instance, ended 2022 with roughly $4.9 billion in free cash flow and started this year with the acquisition of Australian brand Aesop, known for its plant-based ingredients and vegan formulations. Estée Lauder ended the year with $2 billion, and has been investing in building it research and manufacturing capabilities in Asia, where it’s faced recent setbacks. Revlon is in a stronger financial position now, but still has $1.5 billion in debt and only $285 million in cash, meaning it needs some creative thinking to regain its relevance in the industry.

Selling makeup has never been about selling a tube of lipstick or an eyeshadow palette; it's about selling a dream or persona. Revlon once defined the ideal of modern femininity, it now has a chance to help reimagine what it means to age in a new era of femininity.

