Tesco Plc has been drawn into the scandal engulfing business lobby group The Confederation of British Industry. This creates challenges that the board must tackle without delay. The retailer’s chair John Allan, who was president of the CBI between 2018 and 2020, has been accused of inappropriate and unprofessional behavior toward four women. On May 9, the Guardian newspaper reported claims that the 74-year-old touched the bottom of a senior member of Tesco staff in June at the company’s annual meeting, and did the same to a member of staff at the CBI in 2019. He also made comments about a woman’s bottom in 2021 while she worked for the organization, the newspaper reported. Allan denies these allegations. His spokesman said they were “simply untrue.”

He has not denied making a comment about a CBI colleague’s appearance, also in 2019, in which he was reported to have said a dress suited her figure. Allan was “mortified” after making the comment in 2019 and he immediately apologized, his spokesman said. Allan also requested that Tesco investigate the claims against him.

Tesco made initial inquiries but its public response has been to seemingly stand by its chair: It says it received no complaints or concerns, formally or informally, including through a confidential phone line for employees. Allan has also been chairman of Tesco since March 2015 and is therefore approaching the nine-year point after which he would no longer be considered independent under UK governance rules. The company had began a search for his successor, Sky News reported late last year.

Yet even without any complaints or concerns about Allan, and with his time leading the board coming to an end, Tesco shouldn’t ignore the allegations. They warrant an independent investigation. This is also a moment for Tesco to rethink how it tackles its future governance arrangements.

Carolyn Fairbairn, a former director-general of the CBI from 2015 to 2020, is poised to join the Tesco board in September. The CBI is in crisis as police investigate two cases of alleged rape, and companies, including insurer Aviva Plc and retailer John Lewis Partnership Plc, have resigned their membership. Fairbairn has said she had no knowledge of the allegations or any other incidents of sexual assault during her tenure, and whenever misconduct was reported to her, she took it very seriously and acted quickly and firmly.

Fairbairn will join the Tesco board as a non-executive director. She is not a candidate for chair today, and questions around the governance of the CBI may make it less likely that she will become one in the future. Even though she was recruited through a rigorous external process last year, led by headhunter Lygon Group and involving many members of the board, her link with fellow CBI alumnus Allan looks unfortunate.

One potential internal candidate to become chair is non-executive director Caroline Silver, a former M&A banker. But she is set to succeed Allan as chairm of Barratt Developments Plc in September, so it might look too cozy if she stepped into his shoes at Tesco too.

All this puts greater pressure on the Tesco board to carry out a thorough search for a new chair, considering external as well as internal candidates. This is a very public role in UK business, and the profile and authority of the individual in question matter significantly.

Despite operating well — the retailer is benefiting from rivals Asda Group Ltd. and William Morrison Supermarkets Ltd. being saddled with debt in private hands — Tesco needs strong boardroom leadership.

This is one of Britain’s biggest private-sector employers, and many of its about 350,000 staff are women. It is also at the cutting-edge of the cost-of-living crisis: The debate around profiteering from inflation is growing, and the company has a crucial role to play in food security. The new chair must engage with the government as well as shareholders, without being a distraction themselves.

And while Chief Executive Officer Ken Murphy is following his predecessor Dave Lewis’s blueprint of being competitive on price for customers and generating cash returns for shareholders, the board must watch for any rash strategic departures.

The crisis at the CBI has created a historical problem for Tesco and complicated its future governance. The board must deal with both.

