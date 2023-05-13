Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Congratulations to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He may not have bagged the Nobel Peace Prize last year — in my book he deserved it — but at least he and the entire Ukrainian people are receiving the no-less-prestigious Charlemagne Prize on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For anybody who looks closely at that accolade and the people and ideas involved — Charlemagne, Zelenskiy, the European Union, war and peace — the symbolism is rich and nuanced. Not entirely unproblematic, but nonetheless apt.

The Prize was conceived in 1949, in Charlemagne’s preferred capital of Aachen (Aix-la-Chapelle to the French), by people who looked at the rubble of World War II and had a vision of a different Europe — democratic, peaceful, better. Starting in 1950, the award has gone to individuals and institutions — and in one case to a currency, the euro — for “work done in the service of European unification.”

Naming the prize after Charlemagne — Carolus Magnus in Latin, Karl der Grosse in German, Charles the Great in English — was daring in a way. The ostensible reason is geography. He was King of the Franks and Lombards and also crowned “Emperor of the Romans” on Christmas Day in 800. And he united a polyglot realm that almost perfectly overlaps on a map with the six nations that in 1951 founded the European Coal and Steel Community, the forerunner of today’s EU.

There are other reasons why Charlemagne is called Pater Europae, “Father of Europe.” By assuming the otherwise empty title of emperor, he reclaimed the heritage and glory of the Caesars. His wasn’t a Mediterranean or universalist imperium, however, but a Western domain distinct from — but at eye level with — the more prestigious Byzantine East and Islamic South. Perhaps Pater Occidentis, Father of the West, would be a better label.

His biography also offers glimpses of the cosmopolitanism and open-minded humanism that today’s EU embraces. Charlemagne was all but illiterate — he kept a wax tablet under his bed to practice writing his own name, but never quite got the hang of it. And yet, he sponsored a cultural revival and educational reforms — even a new writing system — that became known as the Carolingian Renaissance. It planted the seeds of Europe’s real Renaissance six centuries later.

We should also talk about how he united so much of Europe, though. Charlemagne spent most of his time waging war, as it behooved Frankish lords and medieval alpha males generally. He conquered from Saxony to Italy and Spain (where one of his rare military setbacks in later centuries inspired the epic Song of Roland).

Along the way, he didn’t exactly model the humanitarian conventions of today’s EU. When one band of pagan Saxons refused to submit — that is, to be baptized by him — he had 4,000 of them beheaded. In that sense, Charlemagne might seem to stand more for the kind of imperialism embodied today by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy, in this analogy, resembles Widukind, the Saxon chieftain who heroically resisted the Frankish onslaught.

Shouldn’t that rule out Charlemagne as the eponym of a prize devoted to European integration? After all, the EU likes to think of itself as the greatest “peace project” in history.

Actually, that’s not quite how European integration really started. Following World War II, the European nations did yearn to reconcile with one another. But they merrily kept on waging war in their empires, until they lost those wars and colonies — the French in Algeria and what they called Indochina, the Dutch in Indonesia, the Portuguese in Angola and Mozambique. It’s only in recent decades that the EU embraced quasi-pacifism in its present and messianic form.

In fact, the EU has overdone its renunciation of hard power, in the process often making itself irrelevant in global realpolitik. That’s why Beijing, Moscow and even Washington don’t always take Brussels seriously. As Sigmar Gabriel, a former German foreign minister, has put it, Europeans are vegetarians in a world of carnivores.

Putin in that sense called the EU’s bluff when he invaded Ukraine last year and began waging a genocidal war of aggression that he now sells to his own population as a struggle against the entire West.

By resisting Putin, however, Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people reminded western Europeans that valor and liberty necessarily go together. Ukraine wants to join the EU. But while they’re waiting to be admitted, Ukrainians are actually the ones “fighting to defend … Europe and European values,” as the jury of the Charlemagne Prize puts it.

So the legacy of Charlemagne, though multifaceted, does fit the EU, this moment in history, and especially the courage and leadership of Zelenskiy and Ukrainians. As though to prove that point, it’s not even clear yet whether the Ukrainian president will physically show up in Aachen or accept the prize via video link. His whereabouts must remain unpredictable, because Putin so urgently wants him dead.

The European Union is indeed a peace project, but one that was forged in the purgatory of war and must be defended against its enemies now and in the future. Two cheers in retrospect to Charlemagne. And three cheers to Zelenskiy and the Ukrainians for showing the rest of us the way.

