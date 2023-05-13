Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fred Siegel, a distinguished and influential scholar of urban politics and policy, died last week. The news sent me back to his book, The Revolt Against the Masses: How Liberalism Has Undermined the Middle Class. I was impressed with this modern history of the American left when I first read it almost a decade ago — and I was impressed even more the second time around.

Siegel persuasively defends its central claim: that modern liberals, much as they deny it, are instinctively opposed to democracy. If you buy this argument, you are well on the way to understanding the rise of Donald Trump.

Siegel was a classic illustration of Irving Kristol’s definition of a neoconservative as a liberal who has been mugged by reality. In the early 1990s Siegel was part of the group that became the Democratic Socialists of America, expressing fears about the effects of trade and immigration on middle-class wages. His subsequent experience as an adviser to New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani accelerated his move to the right. By 2020 this transition had led him all the way to endorsing Trump for president.

The Revolt Against the Masses demonstrates that elite disdain for ordinary people is woven into the history of modern American liberalism. One element of this — the idea that good government requires disinterested technical expertise — is both benign and indisputable. But this idea turns toxic when combined with two others.

The first is that judgments about what’s right or fair are questions of the same kind, best resolved by superior intellects acquainted with the facts. The second is that people lacking this greater intelligence and expertise — the booboisie, as H.L. Mencken called them — are not merely uninformed: They’re too stupid to know what’s good for them, much less participate in decisions about public policy.

Siegel showed how, throughout the 20th century, the intellectual leaders of modern liberalism contrasted their own enlightenment with the vulgarity and ignorance of the masses. To begin with, this conviction of superior taste and knowledge rested on literary distinction, and had a traditionally aristocratic cast. Siegel relates that Henry Adams, for instance, resented the deference paid to economists, physicians and chemists — really not much better than shopkeepers. But gradually liberalism raised these bustling arrivistes to the new nobility and licensed them to demand due respect.

The key to America’s future wasn’t wisdom or strength of character, but technical know-how and superior intellect. Allowing elite expertise to reign might be “injurious to certain aspects of traditional American democracy,” granted Herbert Croly, editor and co-founder of The New Republic. But that was OK because “the average American individual is morally and intellectually inadequate to serious and consistent conceptions of his responsibilities as a democrat.” Interesting how that statement, phrasing aside, hasn’t dated in the least.

Reconciling meritocracy (rule by experts) with democracy (rule by the people) has been a constant struggle in American liberalism. The movement pledges its commitment to both, but Siegel shows that its respect for ordinary Americans has often, even typically, been a feint. Lately, liberals have been unwilling even to fake it. Hillary Clinton thought a good way to defeat Trump in 2016 was to call half of his supporters deplorable. President Joe Biden is apparently choosing to campaign not just against Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, but against “MAGA Republicans” — essentially the same tried-and-failed strategy.

How can you be firmly committed to democracy yet disgusted by the manners, mores and political preferences of so many voters? You can’t.

Liberals see themselves, now more than ever, as defenders of democracy against the threat posed by Trump and his supporters. But their overriding goal is to run the country as they sincerely believe it ought to be run, something their benighted opponents are too backward to understand. Consequently, in the other side’s hands, authoritarian methods, erasure of civic norms, money in politics, and a politicized judiciary are precursors of fascism and a mortal threat to freedom. In liberal hands, they are the necessary instruments of enlightened government.

I disagree with many things in the book, and it skates too quickly over crucial developments. Siegel recognizes Bill Clinton’s presidency as a departure from the story he tells, calling it an “interregnum” during which the Democratic Party’s leaders saw they “had to reconcile themselves to the middle-class American mainstream disdained by liberals.” But he deals much too briskly with this shift and its later reversal at the hands of “gentry liberals” and public-sector unions. Elite repudiation of neoliberal center-leftism under Bill Clinton in the US and Tony Blair in the UK — where many of the same cultural and political forces have been in contention — remains a question of surpassing importance.

The defects of the book are nothing compared to Siegel’s endorsement of Trump in 2020 — to my mind, an act of nihilistic despair. The claim that Trump stands up for middle-class values is preposterous. He stands up, and proudly, for nothing but himself. His popularity, in my view, rests not on his supposed regard for the common people or his recklessly fluctuating policy positions, but because he serves as a message to complacently dictatorial liberals. On this view, supporting Trump actually aggravates the very sickness Siegel diagnoses. You don’t restore mutual respect or advance the cause of better government by helping politics collapse into an exchange of furious insults.

For all that, the book’s central insight is both true and enormously valuable. For decades, American liberals have disdained the very people whose interests they claim to advance. The people know it, and a lot of them don’t like it.

